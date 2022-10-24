Cebu City cops check possible foul play over death of massage therapist

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police will request for an autopsy of the body of a massage therapist who reportedly fell or jumped off from the 38th floor of a hotel located near the Fuente Osmeña Circle in Cebu City on Monday, Oct. 24.

This was to check if there was possible foul play over the victim’s death, who was previously noticed by her workmates as problematic and disturbed a day before the incident, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office.

Parilla said that they already had the name of the victim, who was on her late 20s, through the recovered identification card but they refused to divulge her identity for now.

Quoting information from the Abellana police investigators, Parilla said that the victim was seen inside the hotel around 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, and she went inside the elevator heading to ninth floor moments before the incident. She again boarded another elevator and went to 37th floor.

Police said that the victim possibly went to the 38th floor where her believed-to-be belongings, including her bag, pair of slippers, and a tumbler, were found.

“…Ato na siya isubject for autopsy and thorough investigation should be conducted to prove kung duna bay foul play nahitabo,” Parilla said.

(We will subject her to an autopsy and thorough investigation should be conducted to prove if there was foul play on what happened.)

The body of the victim was found lying on the road just outside this hotel. Police allegedly found a piece of paper from the victim’s pocket with a ‘suicide note’. However, police could not yet rule this death as an apparent suicide because an investigation was still ongoing.

Parilla said that the victim works as a massage therapist at the building, and she was still new in this job.

He further said that the day before the incident took place, the victim reportedly talked with a duty guard, at that time, and asked how she could go to the 38th floor.

***

Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to. Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.

