Break the stigma: Coping with mental health issues

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Break the stigma.

This was what Karlo Cabahug of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, told the public following the reported attempted suicide of a 24-year-old female from Barangay Mabolo who tried to jump on the 1st Mandaue-Mactan Bridge on Friday night, April 15.

Police said the woman cited family problem as the initial reason why she attempted to end her life.

“Naay family problem kuno pero di ko sure if gikuha na sa parents kay last info nako ganinang buntag is gi contact nasad gyud kuno ang parents sa baye,” Cabahug said.

“Based sa storya sa atoang personnel, wala ragyud syay problema sa pangutok. Nag abot lang gyud guro problema sa family unya na depressed,” he added.

Cabahug said that at past 10 p.m., they received a call from a concerned citizen about a woman who allegedly tried to commit suicide at the first bridge.

Responding operatives successfully dissuaded the woman from accomplishing her plan and turned her over to Lapu-Lapu Police Station 3.

The case of the 24-year-old woman is just one of the many that cropped up, especially during the pandemic.

What made it difficult for a person who is experiencing this kind of mental health crisis is to open up, especially in the Philippines, a study said.

Some think that whenever a person asks for help from a psychologist or a psychiatrist, they are already tagged as mentally challenged. As a result, they will just keep to themselves whatever they are feeling rather than seek expert help.

Cabahug reminds the public to be mindful and stop thinking and judging that anyone who asks for help from these experts s is mentally challenged.

“Ang dinhi sa atoa sa Pilipinas og mu adto tag psychologist, ang hunahunaon dayun kay mag discriminate dayun nga naay problema sa pangutok kay muadtog psychologist,” he said.

“Kung imo gyud tan awon, that’s not the problem dili gyud ingun ana, naay depression naay giagian kailangan pana nga i break nga panghunahuna,”he added.

For those experiencing mental issues, Cabahug encouraged them to visit agencies that are willing to help people in distress or in a depressed state. It would be better, he said, that they will ask for help from the experts so they will be assisted based on their needs.

For those facing personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness, you can call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629 for help.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu.

