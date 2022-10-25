CHAC to host first Cebu City Heritage Summit in December

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The city government through the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC) will hold its first Cebu City Heritage Summit on December 1 and 2, 2022.

Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who also sits as the CHAC chairman, said the two-day summit aims to raise awareness on the preservation of the city’s natural and cultural heritage and to involve local communities, especially residents living near the heritage sites.

Garcia said the event is also related to the city’s Waterfront Development Project.

“Ako lagi nang gi-connect pod kay usa sad sa focus nato mao g’yod ang pagbalik g’yod sa turismo diri sa atong syudad sa Sugbo kay nasayod ta nga with tourism, mo-improve ang atong ekonomiya. How do we improve our tourism? Kinahanglan nga maayo sad ang atong heritage diri sa Syudad sa Sugbo,” he said in an interview on Monday, Oct. 24, that was streamed live on the official Facebook page of the Cebu City Public Information Office.

Garcia added that among the objectives of the summit is to come up with a Cebu City Heritage Charter that will serve as guide in the formulation of city ordinances relating to heritage preservation.

“There is already a proposal which the CHAC has already formulated together with our advisers and consultants and then this will be presented during the summit so that ang atong mga kaigsoonan who are all stakeholders can give also their comments, suggestions, reactions, their ideas to make it a better charter,” he said.

The planned Cebu City Heritage Charter must be approved by the City Council before this could be implemented.

Garcia said experts will also be invited during the summit in December to discuss important topics, such as understanding the Philippine Heritage Law, Cebu City’s Architectural and Build Heritage, Cebu’s Archaeology, and the function of non-government organizations in heritage preservation, among others.

But before that, CHAC is set to launch some pre-summit activities this week that will include the Cebu City Heritage Summit painting contest and the CHAC logo making contest.

Details of the contests will be announced through CHAC’s official Facebook page.

/dcb