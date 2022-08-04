Cebu City government to create a heritage district

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government plans to create a heritage district in the city.

In a statement, the Cebu City information office said Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama tasked the office of the Vice Mayor to spearhead the heritage district project — a project that would include the beautification of the major historic sites of the city, including historical landmarks, streets, monuments, and shrines, among others.

In the same statement, Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said that the city would bank on its historical landmarks to optimize its status as a heritage district, as part of the mayor’s goal for a “Singapore-like” Cebu City.

“With this project, we will make the city a top tourist destination that centers on our rich culture and history,” said Garcia, who also sits as chairman of the Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC).

Garcia said that he already brought this project to the Cultural and Historical Affairs Office (CHAO), which welcomed the idea of the project “wholeheartedly”.

“As chairman sa CHAC, I also shared this vision and lipay kaayo sila, they are so excited ani,” Garcia said.

(As chairman of CHAC, I also shared this vision and they are so happy, they are excited about this [development].)

He said that he already brought the project to Architect Yumi Espina, city planning and development officer, who would also help in the planning and implementation of the project.

Garcia said that once the planning would be completed, he would then present the final plan to the mayor.

He, however, said that an ordinance would be required for the clearing of the identified structures which would be affected by the project.

Rama, for his part, said he would start crafting the ordinance so the project could begin its initial phase.

“Atong ipabuhat na (We will have that done), and hopefully, this will bring much development especially in the waterfront area. I am very excited about this, and I can’t wait for its turnout,” Rama said.

The waterfront area of the city starts from the Cebu International Port and stretches all the way to the South Road Properties. In that stretch, major historic sites like Magellan’s Cross, Fort San Pedro, and Basilica Minore del Santo Niño are located.

