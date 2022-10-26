Halloween costume ideas for your kids this 2022

CEBU, Philippines — Halloween is just around the corner!

Halloween parties have taken a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why kids and parents are now excited to celebrate the holiday in a more fashionable, cute, and spooky way.

Parents, of course, would like to make this season extra special for their children.

Do you already have any costume ideas for your kids? If you are still at loss on what to let them wear to the Halloween party, don’t worry, we got you!

CDN Digital listed some costume ideas for your kids and even for kids at heart.

Cartoon character or superhero costumes

Kids want to become their favorite cartoon characters or superheroes. It is better to ask them first for inspiration that will make them feel good about dressing up this year.

If you run out of time, you can always buy costumes —from fairy princesses to scary monsters, animals to zombies, and/or other cool costumes available in stores or malls.

Movie or series inspo

If you want to be more unique this time of the year, you may think of a better way to get inspired by some new iconic movies, series, or TV shows.

Your kids may dress up as the greatest warrior in the galaxy — a Mandalorian or a Jedi, dragon rider from the House of the Dragons, or The Rings of Power-inspired Elf, Harfoots or Sauron’s hooded black cloak.

Whatever movie or series-inspired you and your kid will choose, make sure that they are comfortable with what they are channeling for this Halloween.

“Do It Yourself” (DIY) craft

Since your kids will outgrow this costume next year plus we would not want to spend too much for the costumes, you can always resort to a more creative “Do It Yourself” (DIY) handcraft you want.

So be ready with your scissors, glue, paints, colored paper, and cardboard. Here are some DIY Halloween costume inspo.

Ghost

Mummy

Witch

Scarecrow

Vampire

Pumpkin

Remember that while our kids enjoy the spooky bash, it is still a good idea to continue to wear a mask, wash hands, and practice social distancing.

Keep safe, Siloys! Awoooooooh! /rcg

