Alex and Toni Gonzaga’s Halloween outfits

CEBU, Philippines—Filipino celebrities showed off different theme-based costumes for this Halloween season.

Like sisters Alex and Toni Gonzaga, who pulled off a 90s themed Halloween costume which they did together.

On October 31, 2021, Alex shared photos from their “Sarah… Ang Munting Prinsesa” inspired photoshoot.

“Si miss Minchin at si princess Sarah……. Parang totoong buhay lang ah hindi costume

@cocoonstudioph,” Alex wrote as a caption.

“Sarah… Ang Munting Prinsesa” is a Filipino TV drama in the 90s starred by Camille Pratts.

It was adapted from the 1985 Nippon Animation anime, Princess Sarah.

Meanwhile, Toni’s son Seve Gonzaga-Soriano, was dressed as a little prince from another 90s film.

He was dressed up as “Cedie” in the TV drama “Cedie: Ang Munting Prinsipe”—a 1996 Tagalog film adaptation of the classic Japanese Series Little Lord Fauntleroy.

RELATED STORIES

Looking for a halloween outfit inspo? Check these out!

Last-minute Halloween costume ideas for grownups

Toni Gonzaga talks about how submitting to your husband should be

Alex Gonzaga and Mikee Morada get well wishes from celeb friends after losing first baby

/dbs