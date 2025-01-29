Waterfront Cebu ushers Chinese New Year 2025 celebration

The iconic Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, renowned for its luxurious accommodations, diverse dining options, and exceptional event spaces, once again dazzled guests with a spectacular celebration of the Chinese New Year.

This year, we embrace the wisdom and elegance of the Wood Snake. Let this year inspire us to grow with resilience, think deeply, and act with a purpose. ALI BANTING GENERAL MANAGER

On February 28, 2025, the hotel transformed into a vibrant hub of festivity, welcoming guests to an unforgettable evening steeped in tradition, cultural performances, and an air of prosperity.

A Night of Tradition and Symbolism

The grand celebration commenced with an address by Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s General Manager, Ali Banting. Mr. Banting extended a warm welcome to all attendees and delved into the symbolic significance of the Year of the Wood Dragon. “This year, we embrace the wisdom and elegance of the Wood Snake. Let this year inspire us to grow with resilience, think deeply, and act with a purpose,” he highlighted. The celebration was attended by Cebu City Mayor Raymond Garcia, City Councilor Joy Pesquera, and other distinguished guests, including Miss Universe Philippines – Cebu 2025, Gabriella Mai Carballo.

Celebration of Abundance and Prosperity

The evening unfolded with a breathtaking Wushu display and transitioned seamlessly into the much-anticipated Lion and Dragon Dance. This lively and colorful performance is believed to ward off evil spirits and bring good luck, health, and prosperity to those present. The excitement culminated in the traditional eye-dotting ceremony, where a symbolic red dot is placed on the eyes of the lion and dragon, awakening their spirits and instilling them with the power to bestow blessings upon the crowd.

The festivities continued with a time-honored tradition – the Yee Sang Toss. This symbolic act involves guests tossing a colorful salad together with chopsticks, each element representing prosperity and abundance in the coming year. The higher the toss, the greater the blessings that are believed to be received.

A Dazzling Finale and a Look Towards the Future

As the evening drew to a close, a magnificent pyro-musical display illuminated the night sky, showering the venue with vibrant colors and sparkling lights. This dazzling display served as a fitting finale to a truly unforgettable celebration. The hotel’s Chinese New Year extravaganza embodied the very essence of the Lunar New Year, offering guests a glimpse into rich cultural traditions and an opportunity to embrace the promise of new beginnings.

This exceptional event showcased the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s dedication to providing its guests with immersive and culturally enriching experiences. With its vibrant performances, delicious cuisine, and warm hospitality, the hotel successfully captured the spirit of the Lunar New Year, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.

Embrace Prosperity Throughout the Year

The Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino invites you to experience the essence of prosperity and abundance throughout the year. For more information on their offerings and to plan your next visit, please visit their official website at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph.

Immerse yourself in the luxurious accommodations, indulge in delectable culinary delights, and discover the true spirit of Cebuano hospitality at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.