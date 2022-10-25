PDEA-7 intensify interdiction efforts for long weekend



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) intensify their interdiction efforts in seaports, airports, and terminals in the region against illegal drug transport.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that this is among their preparation for the observance of Kalag-Kalag 2022.

She said they expect a lot of commuters to flock to these areas of convergence to go home to their provinces since there is also a long weekend ahead.

On the other hand, Alcantara said drug personalities are also expected to take advantage of the busy days when the police and other law enforcers are focused on implementing security matters.

Alcantara said that she could not tell for now how many personnel will conduct the inspection but she vowed that teams are already assigned for this.

Alcantara said that they have regular coordination with the security officers for their regular inspections.

Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), is also set to visit and inspect the ports and terminals this week as part of their security assessment.

Once guidelines are finalized, the entire force will be in full alert status meaning all police units will on standby to respond to security concerns.

Further, Alba reminds those who will be taking a vacation for the long weekend to check their vehicles first and leave the care of the house with someone they trust. He also encourages the public to not post in real-time if ever they are out of town. /rcg

