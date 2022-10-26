China to impose consumption tax on e-cigarettes starting Nov
SHANGHAI – China’s Ministry of Finance will impose a consumption tax on e-cigarettes sold in China from Nov. 1, according to a notice published on Tuesday.
The taxation policy will further entrench China’s once-scattered e-cigarette industry into the country’s state-backed tobacco monopoly, a major generator of tax revenue for the country.
According to the Ministry of Finance, a tax rate of 36 percent will be placed on the production or import of e-cigarettes, while an 11-percent tax will be placed on the wholesale distribution of e-cigarettes.
