CFC faces Azkals Dev’t team on Oct. 29

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants eyes to retake the top spot of the team standings in the Philippines Football League (PFL) as they host the Azkals Development Team on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports complex at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Talisay City.

The Gentle Giants, who held the top spot for a couple of weeks in the PFL, has dropped to third spot with 21 points, while erstwhile league-leader Kaya FC Iloilo regained the top spot with 24 points, followed by United City FC at second place with 21 points.

The Gentle Giants were supposed to face the Stallion Laguna FC last October 23, 2022 at their home pitch, but the latter requested to move the schedule and venue of their match to a later date.

This will be the Gentle Giants’ third home match in the PFL. Their first home match was against Kaya FC on October 9, which they won, 3-2.

In their second home match, the Gentle Giants settled for a 3-3 draw against United City FC last Oct. 15.

CFC will face this time an Azkals Development Team coached by national head coach Norman Fegidero.

The Gentle Giants and the Azkals’ first encounter on September 3 ended in a 0-0 draw held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Azkals Development Team is currently ranked No. 5 in the team standings with nine points from two wins, three draws, and three losses.

Their two previous matches ended in stalemates. Last Oct. 15, they faced the Maharlika Manila FC and settled for a 1-1 draw. They next faced the United City FC on October 22, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

