DTCC pair wins gold in Vietnam tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Dancesport Team Cebu City’s (DTCC) Angelo Marquez and his pair Stephanie Sabalo bagged the gold medal in the recently concluded Thang Long International Open Dancesport Championship- World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) International Open in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Marquez and his partner Sabalo achieved this six months after they won the gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in the single dance Latin cha-cha-cha event.

This time, Marquez and Sabalo ruled the Asian Dancesport Federation (ADSF) Asia Superstar Latin category.

Besides the gold medal, Marquez and Sabalo also earned a bronze medal in the Latin category.

“Thank you TLOC 2022 Dancesport Competition held in Hanoi Vietnam. Congratulations to the organizers who made it a memorable experience for us and to everyone who shared the dance floor with us. We had a great feeling and beautiful learnings. To God be the Glory, all in his name. We give special thanks to coach mam Julie Flintham , phil. nat’l Coaches: Ronnie steeve Vergara & German Enriquez,” said Marquez and Sabalo in a Facebook post.

It can also be recalled that in 2019, this vaunted pair won five gold medals in the Latin and paso doble in the 30th SEA Games held in the Philippines. They went on winning five more silver medals in the Latin jive and four other dances.

Meanwhile, Sean Aranar and Ana Nualla topped the ASDF Superstar standard category, and earned the fifth spot in the WDSF International Championship standard category.

Their DTCC teammates, Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Caneda finished fourth in their category.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Pardo dancesporters top 2nd leg of Cebu City Dancesport Challenge Series 2022