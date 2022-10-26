Mavs Phenominal Basketball Sr. Team to face Northball Cebu All Stars in Minglanilla

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Mavs Phenominal Basketball Sr. Team will be in Cebu to take on the Northball Cebu All Stars in an exhibition game on November 26, 2022 at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

The exhibition game is part of Mavs Phenom Basketball Team’s ‘Dayo Series,’ wherein the team visits various cities and towns across the country to showcase their talent to local basketball fans.

It can be recalled that the team founded and owned by well-known basketball trainer and hooper Mavrick Bautista took on the PBA Motoclub Team Amazing last October 22, 2022 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in Manila.

They played against former PBA stars such as Marc Pingris, Sunday Salvacion, Sol Mercado, Doug Kramer, Rico Maierhofer, Roger Yap, JC Intal, and John Wilson.

Team Mavs was headed by Bautista himself, along with Richard Velchez, Nem dela Cruz, and Joshua Roque, to name a few.

The PBA Motoclub Team Amazing won the exhibition match, 82-75.

The proceeds of the ticket sales of that game was to be donated to a charitable institution.

This time, Mavs Phenom Basketball will get their mettle tested by the Northball Cebu All-Stars headed by former PBA star and Cebu City councilor Dondon Hontiveros.

The former Alaska Aces guard will be joined by fellow Cebuanos JR Quiñahan, Blackwater Elite/Bossing shooting guard Paul Desiderio, PSL MVP Emman Calo, along with two former Cesafi MVPs in Shaq Imperial and Jaybie Mantilla.

Also joining the team are Patrick Jan Cabahug, Barkley Ebona, Shane Menina, Joshua Dela Cerna, Lugie Cuyos, JC Escalona, Steve Castro, Wesley Malazarte, and Keaton Taburnal.

Tickets are pegged at P650 for the VIP, P400 for courtside, P250 for lower box, and P150 for general admission.

For more information about the exhibition game, check out Northball Basketball League‘s Facebook page.

