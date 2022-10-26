PaengPH: Cebu LGUs told to regularly monitor surroundings

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Local disaster and rescue teams here have been advised to regularly monitor weather conditions and their surroundings as extensions of Tropical Depression Paeng continue to bring heavy rains.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) raised Blue Alert Status on Wednesday morning, October 26 due to non-stop rains being experienced in several parts of the province.

Blue Alert means all disaster and rescue personnel must be on standby to respond to any eventualities arising from bad weather.

Authorities have not recorded any injuries or fatalities related to Paeng as of this writing.

Wilson Ramos, interim officer of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said they already recorded at least 11 local government units (LGUs) that decided to suspend classes due to bad weather.

These are the cities of Carcar, Danao, Naga, Talisay, and Toledo, and the towns of Cordova, Asturias, Compostela, Consolacion, Liloan, Minglanilla, and Ronda.

Ramos also said they recorded minor landslides and rockslides following Wednesday’s downpour. These included a rockslide in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City that rendered one lane of the highway there unpassable.

In the meantime, the PDRRMO official urged the public to be vigilant of their surroundings, and that they should follow instructions coming from their local authorities for their own safety. /rcg

