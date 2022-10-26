#PaengPH displaces 70 individuals in Mandaue

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | October 26,2022 - 08:31 PM

Mandaue City’s disaster personnel distribute food packs and hygiene kits to individuals who were evacuated to the Sto. Nino Chapel in Barangay Jagobiao following heavy rains and flooding in the city on Wednesday, October 26.

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — At least 14 families or 70 individuals were evacuated in Mandaue City due to flooding caused by tropical depression #PaengPH on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Based on the report from the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), 13 families or 64 individuals were evacuated from sitio San Lorenzo in Barangay Jagobiao. They are temporarily housed at the Sto. Rosario Chapel.

Meanwhile, one family or 6 individuals from Barangay Paknaan were also evacuated to the barangay’s gymnasium.

The City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) then distributed food packs and disaster kits to the affected families while the city’s mobile kitchen was also deployed.

The heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning and afternoon also caused flooding in other areas of the city.

These include Barangays Umapad, Basak, Opao, Subangdaku, Canduman, Pagsabungan and Tipolo.

Slow-moving traffic was observed in these areas with floodwaters reaching waist-deep in some areas, according to a report from CDRRMO.

Around 9 a.m, the Mahiga River located in Barangay Subangdaku overflowed resulting in knee-deep flooding.

A minor landslide was also reported at around 9:55 a.m, in Barangay Tingub.

A portion of a makeshift warehouse or stockroom of a company located beside the Butuanon River collapsed due to the loosening of the soil.

No one was reported injured. The structure was extracted and pulled to the surface at 1:57 p.m.

Class Suspension

Because of the persistent rains brought by the trough of tropical depression #PaengPH, the city suspended classes in all elementary, secondary, and tertiary schools.

Blue Alert

Moreover, the CDRRMO is also already on Blue Alert which means that emergency equipment and personnel are on standby and all off-duty emergency responders are on call.   /rcg

