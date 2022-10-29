BaiCon InFest is back after 2-year hiatus

CEBU CITY, Cebu—On November 5, 2022, all roads lead to Cebu City for the much-awaited comeback of BaiCon’s Influencer Festival.

This year, BaiCon is returning to an in-person gathering after going digital in 2020 and hybrid in 2021, and the Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines (CICP) has invited more than 50 content creators from all over the country for the gathering, along with special performers.

Tickets for the event, which will be held at the IC3 Pavilion along Cardinal Rosales Avenue, are priced at P1,000. Gates open at 1:00 p.m.

Now in its fifth year, BaiCon Infest, powered by SMART, promises to be the biggest one yet.

“This will be a festival like no other,” said Bea Evardone, the CICP content, and production lead. As in all BaiCon InFests in the past, this year, influencers and content creators will be performing on stage, conducting talks, and holding meet-and-greets. But as an added bonus, according to CICP president Jim Guzman, there will also be a Mobile Legends exhibition tournament with e-sports team Blacklist PH, a K-Pop dance rave, a cosplay exhibition, and musical performances from Cebuano artists.

The theme for this year is “The School Life,” according to CICP executive director Jako de Leon. “After not seeing everyone for two years, it’ll be like coming back to school.”

As part of their comeback, the CICP will also be holding their annual Spotlight Awards on November 6, which aims to award the best in content creation. “We want to set the gold standard in content creation, so it’s only right to recognize and reward those who strive to consistently put out good content,” says Guzman.

