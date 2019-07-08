PNPA cadets woo high school students in Cebu, 3 other CV areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Where can a Cebuano high school graduate go to school to become a well trained police officer with better opportunities in the police service after graduation? And how can one be admitted to this school?

Those are some of the main questions that three graduating cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) were expecting to answer as they made a one day visit to schools and universities in Cebu today, July 8.

Cadets Hanna Mesheil Banquil of Siquijor, Marvin Fuentes of Dumaguete City and Ryan Christ Inot of Cebu City, who are members of Class 2020, are at the forefront of the PNPA’s recruitment drive in Central Visayas.

Their four-day recruitment drive starts today with Cebu being the first stop. Tomorrow, they will be in Dumaguete City, then Siquijor and Bohol, which will be their last stop.

The three cadets with Police Colonel Ildebrandi Novicio Usana, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) deputy regional director for administration, also updated the media on their school visits and plans for the coming days in a press briefing on July 8 at the PRO-7 office.

Usana said that their drive was also in preparation for the upcoming PNPA admission test this November 10, 2019.

Usana and the three cadets said that one advantage that the PNPA graduates would have would be to have a rank of 2nd Lieutenant when they enter the service.

Unlike those, who would take longer route such as graduating from a criminology course and then taking a six-month training to become a police officer, they would only be given a rank of private when they finish the training and enter the service.

Usana also said that the high school graduates would also need to hurdle the admission tests and other tests to be admitted to the school.

He said that those who could get a score of 50 percent and above would get a scholarship from the school and allowance as well.

He also said that the applicants should also have a height of 5’4” for boys and 5’2” for girls.

The cadets also said that the school would also turn its students into a good cadet whose attitude would embody leadership skills, self discipline and integrity.

According to Usana PNPA have been annually doing this activity to raise awareness to the youth especially those in senior high school, about the existence of the academy the benefits of being a PNPA student.

“We are anticipating that this coming admission test there will be more and more students who graduated from high school who are interested,” said Usana.

Police Major Agapito Duque, PNPA tactical officer, who was also with the cadets, said that they would also be choosing 283 available slots that would be made available when the Class of 2020 would graduate./dbs