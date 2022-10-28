Up to 50% discount on more items as The Metro Stores’ ruby party goes on

After a feted three-day sale celebration, Filipino retail giant The Metro Stores continues to make life easy for shoppers as it offers more sale items, promos, and freebies for its 40th Happyversary Blowout. Dubbed ‘The Party Never Ends at The Metro Stores’, the second wave of its month-long anniversary bash banners up to 50% discount on a wide assortment of items, particularly essential household goods from Metro Supermarket.

A delightful – and sulit – shopping experience awaits as customers fill up their grocery cart in The Metro Stores branches nationwide, via personal shoppers at Metro Pabili, or online at www.shopmetro.ph. Selections ranging from food items, beverages, homecare, and pampering picks are currently on price drops and come with free items until November 6.

Coffee lovers can save up to P35 on every purchase of Great Taste White Caramel Twin Pack or Great Taste White Crema Twin Pack, as each comes with three free pieces of the same variant. Lovers of Lucky Me Pancit Canton can also enjoy the Buy 10 Take 1 promo with savings of up to P13.50, while C2 Green Tea Apple fans can also sample a C2 Milk Tea Wintermelon if they purchase five pieces of the apple variant with savings of P28.

For home and personal care, another limited time offer is the 200ml Myra Classic Lotion which comes with a free 50ml Myra Protecting Plus lotion for savings of P50. Those always stocking up their laundry room can also enjoy P40 less on the 2.94-kilo Ariel Base Powder Sunrise Fresh, while household cleaning favorite Glade Air Freshener in Sakura comes bundled with a free Mr. Muscle in Floral for squeaky clean savings of P92.

Those doorbuster deals are just some of the top picks at Metro Supermarket, but customers can find even more savings with the Everything at P40 lineup including chips, chocolate, milk, shampoo, and grooming blades. There are also more price cuts on pantry favorites including other variants of Great Taste Coffee, assorted juice flavors from Tang, cooking oil, pasta ingredients, milk, and Korean snacks.

#ShopTheMetroStores in-store or online at www.shopmetro.ph

Moms on the lookout for savings on their kids’ school snacks can take advantage of the snack bundles with savings of up to P29 on biscuits, cookies, and bread. Even more savings – up to P100 – can also be grabbed with the sale on spirits and wine, including a Buy 1 Take 1 promo on Yellow Tail Pink Moscato.

Personal care and home cleaning aids are also on markdown deals, such as the Buy 1 Take 1 offer on Tame Conditioner worth P199, P35 less on Colgate Twinpack plus Colgate Plax, and the Buy 1 Free 1 deal on Surf Powder Blossom Fresh.

Apart from the grocery goodies, Metro Rewards Card (MRC) members can also enjoy an exclusive treat with a minimum purchase inclusive of P200 of participating products. The offer, which runs every weekend until November 6, earns an MRC member a free P50 Metro gift certificate with a minimum P1,500-worth of purchase at Fresh n’ Easy stores, or a free P150 Metro gift certificate with a minimum purchase worth P3,500 at any Metro Supermarket.

Also ongoing with the sale is the 40th Happyversary E-Raffle Promo, which will run until January 22, 2023. Customers simply have to purchase a minimum P1,000 worth of items from Metro Supermarket or Metro Department Store to gain one raffle entry. Two winners will win one million worth of shopping spree, five winners will win P400,000 worth of shopping spree, while 40 winners will receive P40,000 worth of shopping spree all in the form of 50% cash and 50% Metro gift certificates.

The surprises, sale offers, and superb freebies and promos keep coming even at the tail end of The Metro Stores’ anniversary celebration this year. Stay tuned to The Metro Stores’ official Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok pages for more details on the discounted products plus additional perks in its 40th Happyversary Blowout.

#ShopTheMetroStores in-store, online at www.shopmetro.ph, or thru its personal shopper services via Metro Pabili by sending a text or Viber message to: 0917-88-METRO (0917-88-63876) or chat with Mae at www.shopmetro.ph/chat. #WeMakeLifeEasy