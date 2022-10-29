Alcover wants P20,000 cash aid released to City Hall employees who were not renewed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Out of compassion, Cebu City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. is proposing the release of P20, 000 cash aid to individuals who were no longer renewed for employment at the Cebu City Hall.

In a resolution which he introduced during the City Council’s regular session on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Alcover asked Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama to study the feasibility of granting financial assistance of P20,000 to casuals, coterminous, and job order (JO) workers whose contracts were no renewed last Oct. 1, 2022.

His draft resolution was approved by the Council. But it will be up to Mayor Rama if he would consider Alcover’s request.

“This August Body recognizes the prerogative of the Local Chief Executive to reappoint or renew personnel of the city government that are either casual, coterminous, or job order,” part of Alcover’s approved resolution read.

“(But) the said prerogative must be tempered with the spirit of compassionate justice to be applied in analogy on the plight of the personnel who were not reappointed or renewed,” it added.

Last Oct. 24, Rama announced that he will no longer renew the contract of around 300 JOs and casual employees of the Cebu City Hall, whose employment contracts lapsed on Sept. 30.

Rama made his announcement after these employees were made to undergo performance evaluation and despite their appeals for the renewal of their contracts.

Shortly after he assumed the Office of the Mayor on June 30, Rama did not also renew the contracts of 500 workers.

He, however, gave the assurance that the contracts of workers, who rendered service at City Hall for more than 11 years, and the licensed professionals will be automatically renewed.

The contracts of all JOs and casuals are set to expire on December 31. The city is set to start the hiring and rehiring process on November 3.

/dcb