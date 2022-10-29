Passenger ship runs aground in Bohol

“Dragged by strong winds to her current aground position while manuevering and preparing to anchor at the vicinity waters at Jagna anchorage,” Emata said.

Emata said all the 23 crew members of MV Lite Ferry 1 were safe.

Emata added that there were no passengers on board this ship when it ran aground.

PCG-7 will attempt to extract the vessel once the weather improves.

Personnel of the Coast Guard in Eastern Bohol continue to monitor the condition of the vessel while they assured that there were no oil spill due to the incident.

