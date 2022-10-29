Passenger ship runs aground in Bohol

By: Pegeen Maisie Sararaña and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 29,2022 - 03:02 PM
A passenger ship is seen near the shores of the Port of Jagna in Bohol. MV Lite Ferry 1 ran aground on Friday evening, October 28, 2022, due to bad weather caused by #PaengPH. | PCG-7 photo

CARCAR CITY, Cebu—A passenger ship ran aground near the Jagna Port in Bohol province due to strong winds and waves past 11 p.m., brought by tropical storm Paeng on Friday night, October 28, 2022.

Philippine Coast Guard Central Visayas (PCG-7) spokesperson Ensign Jordz Emata said MV Lite Ferry 1 was dragged to shallow waters while it preparing to anchor in an anchorage area in Jagna.

“Dragged by strong winds to her current aground position while manuevering and preparing to anchor at the vicinity waters at Jagna anchorage,” Emata said.

Emata said all the 23 crew members of MV Lite Ferry 1 were safe.

Emata added that there were no passengers on board this ship when it ran aground.

PCG-7 will attempt to extract the vessel once the weather improves.

Personnel of the Coast Guard in Eastern Bohol continue to monitor the condition of the vessel while they assured that there were no oil spill due to the incident.

