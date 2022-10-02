Aspiring teacher in Danao found dead 2 days after reported missing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 47-year-old woman, who went missing after climbing Mt. Manghilao in Barangay Masaba, Danao City early on Friday morning, September 30, was found dead at past midnight on Sunday, October 2.

Police confirmed that the victim, identified as Maria Sofia Olaguir, was found lifeless in a small ditch in the bushy part of the mountain’s forest.

Olaguir’s family reported her missing on Saturday, October 1, when she did not return to their house in Barangay Sandayong Norte.

Relatives told investigators that Olaguir, who recently earned her diploma in Education, went out to light candles and offer prayers in Mt. Manghilao in the hopes of passing the upcoming Licensure Examinations for Professional Teachers (LET).

Police are conducting further investigations to shed light on Olaguir’s death.

