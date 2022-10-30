The story is told about a grandmother who said: “Each year, I send each of my grandchildren a card with a generous cheque inside, but I never hear from them, not even a thank you message.” Her friend said: “I, too, send every year a generous cheque to my grandchildren, and I hear from them within a week, and they even come to visit me! Why? Because I send them a cheque that is not signed.”

In today’s Gospel, (Lk. 19,1-10) we hear the story about Zacchaeus who finally “signed the cheque,” so to say, and repented of his sins after he encountered Jesus who did not judge or condemn him. Like Zacchaeus may we all hear these words of our Lord: “Today, salvation has come to this house.” Like Zacchaeus, may we all experience God’s forgiveness and love. Do not postpone your conversation. Do not belittle or dismiss God’s invitation and visitation.

Zacchaeus declared: “Behold, half of my possessions, Lord I shall give to the poor, and if I have extorted anything from anyone, I shall pay it four times over.” Like Zacchaeus, when will you “sign the cheque”? When will you release what is not yours? When will you make amends for your wrongdoings? When will you open your heart to your loved ones? When will you share your blessings with the needy? When will you finally sign your name and sign up for the Lord’s army?

Zacchaeus should be made the patron saint of government officials and politicians who, like him, deal with people’s money, and are prone to cheating and corruption. Let him be their inspiration that it is possible to seek Jesus amidst the crowd and that God can turn sinners into saints.

Zacchaeus made the effort to see Jesus. He ran ahead and climbed up a sycamore tree in order to see Jesus who was about to pass that way. Zacchaeus left his “crowd” that prevented him from seeing Jesus. He left his comfort zone and climbed up his sycamore tree, where he saw Jesus, and where Jesus saw him. Conversion happens when we strive to see Jesus, and also when we show ourselves to Him.

Nov. 1 is All Saints’ Day. Many of the saints were holy, pure, and obedient to God, but many, too, were big-time sinners who were worldly, dirty, and disobedient to God. They were found by the grace of God, but also because they allowed themselves to be “caught” by God’s grace and love. Remember, “There is no sinner without a future; there is no saint without a past.”

Nov. 2 is All Souls’ Day. We all will be joining them someday, sooner or later. Let us try to live out Reparation, Intercession, and Purification (RIP) so that we will Rest in Peace in heaven someday. May we not end up Restless In Purgatory, and, God forbid, we end up Rotting In the Pit of hell.

May we have little or no regrets at the end of our lives that we loved God and people too little, too late. Fr. Henry Schenk, SVD, has gone home to our loving Father at the age of 92, 61 years as priest, 42 years spent serving the people of Mindoro. He was a spiritual giant who did not build structures or projects. Instead, he built Christian communities and sent many children to school as scholars. He was a prayerful, loving, and generous priest. What an inspiration!

A Moment with our Lord:Lord, I am signing up and I’m reporting for duty in your Army. Amen.

