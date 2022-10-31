WATCH: Hilarious exchange of vows in a wedding in Tuburan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A wedding from Tuburan, northern Cebu recently went viral on social media.

The reason? The groom seemed to have forgotten the lines they rehearsed for their exchange of vows.

The video was captured by wedding videographer and photographer Glenn Cose.

“Nobody is perfect haha. Nagkakamali rin talaga minsan, Father HAHA,” wrote Cose on his Facebook page.

Cose, who is based in Cebu City, confirmed to CDN Digital that the wedding happened at the Archdiocesan Shrine of San Antonio de Padua in Tuburan town, Cebu.

The couple was named Jane and Ariel. They tied the knot last October 29, 2022.

In the video, the priest asked Ariel if would he agree to the church’s rule in matrimony that he must not leave his wife, replace her or seek another.

“Timan-e ang balaod sa simbahan. Dili i-uli (ang babaye), dili ilisan labi na nga dili dugangan. Uyon ka ana?” the priest asked.

(Remember the law of the church. Don’t return [your wife], don’t replace [your wife], and don’t add [another woman]. Do you agree?)

“Dili (No),” Ariel replied. It took only a few seconds for his bride, the priest, the wedding’s guests, and himself to break down in laughter.

“Maviral gyud mo. Bantay mo,” the priest added in between laughs.

(You’ll go viral. Watch out.)

The groom, later in the video, said he was just slightly confused about the priest’s question. The priest also repeated his question and this time, Ariel was finally able to give the correct answer.

As of October 31, Cose’s video generated 3.1 million views on Facebook and more than 292,000 interactions. It was also shared over 71,000 times on the social media platform.

