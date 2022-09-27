Sto. Niño Chapel hosts first wedding ceremony

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five couples tied the knot during the first-ever wedding ceremony held at the Sto. Niñ0 Chapel at Señor Citizens Park, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

The ceremony was celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Camilo Alia of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

It was sponsored by Barangay Sto Niño, with the Megawide and the Cebu2World Development, Inc., the entity behind the ongoing Carbon Market redevelopment project.

“The project aims to help couples realize their dream of being united under the Holy Sacrament of Marriage,” Cebu2World Development, Inc. said in a statement.

The wedding on Tuesday also served as a signal that the chapel is now available for future wedding ceremonies.

Here are more scenes during the wedding ceremony on Tuesday:

Photos courtesy of Cebu2World Development, Inc.

