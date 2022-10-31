PH may expect 5 more tropical cyclones before year ends — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The country may expect at least five more tropical cyclones until the end of the year, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Monday.

In a Laging Handa public briefing, Pagasa forecaster Chris Perez was asked how many tropical cyclones are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) until yearend.

“Sa buwan ng Nobyembre, inaasahan pa natin is dalawa hanggang tatlong bagyo ‘yung posibleng ma-monitor natin, pumasok or mag-develop sa loob ng ating area of responsibility,” Perez said.

(In the month of November, we expect to monitor two to three more tropical cyclones that may possibly enter or develop in our area of responsibility.)

“Habang sa buwan naman ng Disyembre, isa hanggang dalawang bagyo pa po,” he responded.

(While in December, one to two more tropical cyclones.)

Currently, Pagasa is monitoring two tropical cyclones: Severe Tropical Storm Paeng and Tropical Storm Queenie.

Paeng, which has already killed 98 people, is expected to exit PAR by Monday afternoon or evening.

Pagasa: Paeng-induced rains still expected, new tropical depression enters PAR

JPV

Click here for more weather related news.