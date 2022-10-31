Prima Bowling Team champ in opening of SUGBU Team League

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Prima Bowling Team emerged as the first team to win as champion on the opening of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United Association or SUGBU Team League on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the SM Seaside City Cebu bowling center.

Prima Bowling Team of GJ Buyco, Aui Padawan, Maeng Viloria, and Heber Alqueza teamed up to score a total of 173 pinfalls beating Heber Phils. who finished the championship round with 157 total pinfalls.

Heber Phils. is comprised of Edgar “Egay” Alqueza, SUGBU chairman of the board and president; Rey Velarde; and Omar Marsangca.

Before both teams clashed in the championship round, Prima emerged as the top team in Group 1 with 520 total pinfalls, while RPM Pinshooters placed second with 472 pinfalls to advance to the group finals

Meanwhile, Heber Phils. was ahead by one pinfall, 476 against Youth Team with 475 pinfalls to emerge as the top two teams in Group 2.

In the group finals, Prima edged RPM Pinshooters, 162-152, total pinfalls, while Heber Phils defeated the Youth team, 179-169, pinfalls, to advance to the championship round.

The Youth Team went on to narrowly beat the RPM Pinshooters, 173-172, total pinfalls to claim the second runners-up spot.

The SUGBU Team League tilt features a 10-pin “league-type” format competition with eight teams vying for supremacy. It will run until December with the champion team receiving P30,000, while the first runners-up receive P20,000, and P10,000 for the second runners-up.

RELATED STORIES

Sugbu brings back bowling in Cebu

This young banker is a winning bowler

New PH bowling chief Bong Coo stresses need for own training facility

/dbs