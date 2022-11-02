Mandaue police to remain on full alert status until Thursday

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue police will remain on full deployment despite recording fewer people visiting the different cemeteries in the city on Wednesday, November 2.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rusolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for operations and spokesperson, said that their personnel will remain there until 6 a.m on Thursday, November 3.

This is to ensure the safety of individuals visiting the cemeteries and other areas in the city, Oriol said.

The MCPO deployed a total of 422 police personnel and 315 force multipliers to secure the eight cemeteries and other strategic areas since October 29.

The city’s cemeteries include the St. Joseph Parish Roman Catholic Cemetery, Municipal Cemetery, Grosmar Memorial Garden, and Man Park in Barangay Guizo, the Pagsabungan Cemetery, and the Jagobiao Cemetery.

As of noon today, only about 1,500 individuals visited the eight cemeteries in Mandaue City.

The MCPO recorded at least 15,000 visitors on October 31 and at least 22,000 on November 1.

Mosignor Tony Medida, a team member of the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue said that the number of individuals showed how excited they are to visit the grave of their departed loved ones considering that All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day were not celebrated for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nafeel gyud nako ang mga tawo dasig gyud kaayo nga mobisita kay for the last two years dili man sila kasulod sa menteryo ato, if i remember right,” said Medida.

Police Major Manuel Cabanlit, MCPO deputy for operations, said that the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day is generally peaceful. /rcg

