Primeworld projects in Cebu win big at real estate awards

Multi-awarded developer Primeworld Land Holdings Inc. has more reasons to celebrate the Christmas season after bringing home several awards for its two major projects Primeworld District and Primeworld Pointe.

Property Guru Philippines named Primeworld District the Best Affordable Condo in Metro Cebu for 2022 and Highly Commended for Best Condominium Landscape Architectural Design. Lamudi Philippines also conferred Primeworld District as Highly Commended for Best Premium Condominium in Visayas and Mindanao during The Outlook 2022: Philippine Real Estate Awards

Primeworld District is a resort-inspired housing project located in Barangay Agus in Lapu-Lapu City. The development is home to eight-storey tower houses with average 288 to 328 units per tower that are themed for a resort-living lifestyle, including its complex residential villas that surround the entire 4.6-hectare property.

This multi-awarded development is targeted at young families, including local and foreign investors who hope to secure a property that is suitable for vacation seekers and Airbnb rentals. The development provides top-of-the-line amenities like swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a grand lobby with alfresco dining, and commercial spaces that fit any vacationing lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Dot Property hailed Primeworld Pointe as the winner for Best Investment Property in Metro Cebu during its Property Philippines Awards 2022.

Primeworld Pointe is a 22-floor condominium project that sits on a 998-square meter prime lot in Barangay Lahug in Cebu City. The development is a five-minute walking distance to Cebu IT Park and a few minutes’ drive from the universities and colleges, Cebu Business Park, and the commercial districts in the uptown area.

As a developer, Primeworld Land Holdings Inc. came out as Winner for Best Boutique Developer in Visayas and Mindanao by Lamudi Philippines last Sept. 27.

The awarding ceremony held at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila was attended by Primeworld Land‘s CEO, Sherwin Uy, Helen Zafra (Primeworld Visayas and Mindanao Sales and Marketing Head), Jami Lee C. Laniba (Regional Sales Manager – Visayas Cluster), and Architect Arnel Gabriel C. Wong (General Manager, Hamm-Asia Global Builders).

In his speech, the CEO thanked the company’s teams across Visayas and Mindanao for their hard work and dedication in making sure that every project is of excellent quality. Uy also reiterated the company’s commitment to developing high-quality, meaningful, and valuable projects.

“Primeworld‘s Visayas and Mindanao regional teams have been working tirelessly through the pandemic to conceptualize, build, and sell homes to our fellow Filipinos,” the company said on its website.

Established in 2010 as a pocket housing developer, Primeworld has evolved into a full-grown housing development firm with a market presence across key cities in the Philippines.

It currently has 11 projects in its portfolio including Levanavilla in Quezon City, Metro Manila; Rafaela Homes in Baliuag and Primeworld Enclave in San Rafael, Bulacan; Miravilla Homes and Primeworld The Capital in South Cotabato; Miraville-1 in Butuan City; Prime World District in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu; Primeworld Quirino in Cabarroguis, Quirino; Primeworld: The Township in Baan, Butuan City, Agusan Del Norte; and Primeworld Pointe in La Guardia First St., Lahug, Cebu City.

