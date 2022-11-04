Police assistance to continue until end of demolition in Lot 937 – Dalogdog



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police assistance will continue until the completion of the demolition of all structures in Lot 937 in Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Apas in Cebu City.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office revealed this during a press conference on Friday, November 4.

Dalogdog said that they have reduced the number of police personnel tasked to provide security assistance to the demolition team.

From 300 personnel, they now have at least 100 on standby as they already noticed less resistance from the residents in the controversial property, Dalogdog added.

On Friday, the demolition of structures was stopped due to inclement weather.

“As of today, naa pa sa mga 20 to 25 percent ang na demolish nga kabalayan. Magpadayun atoang pag secure hangtud nga mahuman ang tanan nga kabalayan nga apektado sa demolition,” Dalogdog said.

However, this will only be done on weekdays or from Monday to Friday starting 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Last Thursday, Nov. 3, a commotion occurred when three men tried to stop the demolition team from dismantling their structures.

Police held them for disobedience.

The demolition of structures in Lot 937 was originally scheduled on October 13 but was moved to two weeks following the intercession of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama. /rcg

