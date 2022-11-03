Cebu province does not own Lot 937 – guv

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has clarified that the provincial government does not own the disputed Lot 937 in Sitio San Miguel, Brgy. Apas, Cebu City.

“Wa mi labot ana. Di na apil sa Camp Lapu-Lapu,” Garcia told reporters in an earlier press conference.

She added that the Capitol’s ownership of at least 80 hectares of prime property in Brgy. Apas only covered those being occupied by Camp Lapu-Lapu, the headquarters of the Central Command (Centcom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“Dili ni (Lot 937) apil sa 16 lots nga na turnover,” Garcia pointed out, referring to the parcels of land the AFP recently gave back to the province.

Demolition for structures erected on Lot 937 pushed through on Thursday, November 3. Authorities have identified more than 200 affected families who have set-up residence there, including retired police officers and army personnel.

Its implementation was initially scheduled last October 13 but the private claimants and residents there agreed in postponing it for at least two weeks following an intervention from the Cebu City Government.

The Capitol, meanwhile, said they are willing to provide help to the occupants of Lot 937. Garcia confirmed that they will be offering portions of the properties they reclaimed from Centcom as a relocation site for the affected residents.

According to Garcia, the previous administration entered into an agreement with the city government in which the former would allocate around 8,000 square meters for the occupants from Lot 937.

An inventory of the number of households qualified to relocate to the Capitol’s property had been conducted already, said Garcia.

The governor, however, proposed that a resurvey would be done first before the homeowners can transfer their residences there.

“So I look at the agreement and I said: ‘Well, we will honor this agreement however, since wa man kakuyog ang province pag-identify asa aning dapita, I propose magresurvey ta kung asa gyud dapit’,” said Garcia.

“Kay akong ani gusto, adto nato ni itapad sa hain populated na nga areas arun di na katag. Kaning 16 lots, naay areas nga way occupants. And we would wish to set that aside para di mahamper atong development dinha. But kung asa naa nay houses anha nato ibutang as close as possible para mgrupo sila. Naa tay gamayng zoning ba,” she added.

Garcia, on the other hand, slammed individuals and government officials spreading unverified claims that the Capitol allegedly sold several of its real estates to large, private corporations and businessmen.

She reiterated her previous position that her administration does not dispose of properties.

“Murag akoy giaccuse ba nga kahibaw man mo nga di man gud ko mubaligya. Kanus-a man tawon ko namaligya di man gani ko mudonate namawi man gani ko,” Garcia said.

