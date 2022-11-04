Badboyz basketball Season 12 semis unfold Saturday, season’s best to be awarded

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 12 semifinals will unfold on November 5 at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club gymnasium in Pardo, here.

The top-seeded Dolphinz will take on the No. 4 team, the Vipers in their semifinals showdown at 6:30 PM.

The Dolphinz will have a twice-to-beat advantage over the Vipers after finishing the elimination round with a 7-3 (win-loss) record, while the latter has a 4-6 (win-loss) slate.

Meanwhile, the No.2 team, Pandas faces the No. 3 Panthers in the first game at 5:30 PM.

The Pandas finished second in the elimination round with a 6-4 (win-loss) card, while the Vipers trailed them at third with the same record, but with a lower points quotient.

Besides the much-awaited semifinals, the tournament will also have its awarding ceremonies for the best-performing players this season.

It will award the tournament’s back-to-back season “Most Valuable Player” Vernon Legaspi of the Dolphinz.

Also to be awarded tomorrow evening are Angelo Christian Wabe (Most Improved Player), Bit Salvador (Sportsmanship Award), Dexter Cabasan (Rookie of the Season), and Anthony Ariel Caruzca (Best Defensive Player).

The league will also recognize its Mythical Five with Legaspi, Cabasan, Max Steinbach, John Rodrigo, and Steven Mendoza as awardees.

In addition, Kyle Co, Zeus Villasensio, Welkins Lapingcao, Matt Ravina, and Caruzca are named to the All-Defensive Team. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Dolphinz, Pandas gain twice-to-beat edge in BBC playoffs