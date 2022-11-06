Two fires hit Cebu City in 5 hours: 56 houses destroyed; P2.7M worth of property lost; 216 individuals displaced

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two fires in a span of five hours in Cebu City destroyed 56 houses and displaced 216 individuals in the late evening of Nov. 5 and early morning of Nov. 6 in Barangays Kalunasan and Talamban this city.

Investigators from the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) estimated the damage to property caused by the two fires at P2,790,000.

SFO1 Riza V. Julve, CCFO fire investigator, said that the Sitio Langub, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City fire which was reported at 10:34 p.m. of Nov. 5 destroyed 50 houses and displaced 50 families made up of 205 individuals.

Julve said that the fire razed 46 houses and gutted a portion of 4 houses.

She also said that the 70-year-old owner of the house where the fire in Sitio Langub allegedly started was injured in the fire.

Julve identified the injured person as Euphemia Escototo, who suffered first degree burns in her left arm and was promptly treated by the paramedics at the fire scene.

The fire investigator also estimated the damage to property in the Sitio Langub, Barangay Kalunasan fire at P1,950,000.

Investigation showed that the firefighters received the fire alarm in the Barangay Kalunasan fire at 10:34 p.m., they responded and reached the fire scene at 10:39 p.m., where they then promptly raised it to the first alarm, which meant that at least two fire trucks would be needed to put out the fire.

The fire was placed under control an hour later at 11:33 p.m. and was declared fire out at 11:39 p.m.

Julve said that they were still investigating the cause of the fire.

Talamban fire

Nearly five hours later or at 2:47 a.m. of Nov. 6, CCFO firefighters again responded to another fire alarm and this time in Nasipit Road, Barangay Talamban in Cebu City.

Julve in her report said that the early morning fire in Barangay Talamban destroyed six houses — three of the houses were razed by the fire while portions of three other houses were gutted by the fire.

Julve said that this early morning fire displaced 1 family made up of 11 individuals.

She also estimated the damage to property in the Talamban fire at P840,000.

She also said that no one was hurt in the Talamban fire.

Investigation showed that the fire started in the house of Jessie Quirante, which was then occupied by Francisca Dionson.

She said that the fire was reported at 2:47 a.m. and they reached the fire scene at 2:55 a.m.

It took the firefighters at least 15 minutes to place the fire under control or at 3:10 a.m. and it was declared fire out at 3:17 a.m.

Julve said they were also still investigating what caused the early morning fire in Barangay Talamban.

