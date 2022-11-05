Cebu City fire official to public: Constantly check your electrical connections

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Constantly check your electrical connections.

And if you see pinched wires, consult the experts or have these rewired, Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) said.

Pinched-wire normally has a tell-tale crimp in the installation. The presence of a pinch reduced the cords ability to transfer current as it also wears down its insulation.

According to Villanueva, pinched wires that are normally found in homes could easily spark and cause fire, especially with the constantly changing weather conditions.

Villanueva said at least 18 fire incidents which caused damage amounting to P4.6 million were reported in Cebu City for the month of October.

Majority or about nine fire incidents affected residential areas.

The biggest residential fire transpired in Sitio Lower Lusimba in Barangay Poblacion Pardo last October 29. This fire hit two houses. One was burned while the other incurred partial damage. The said fire also left at least eight individuals or two families homeless.

In September, at least 18 fires which caused P10.8 million in damage were also reported in Cebu City. The biggest of the September fires was reported in Barangay Guadalupe on September 1 and 2 respectively.

Villanueva said problems with the electrical connection was the most common cause of these fires.

As a deterrent, Villanueva is asking Cebuanos to always be cautious. Caution should also be done on the use and care of vehicles.

He said that at least four vehicles fires were also reported here in October.

“Sayod man ta ron init dayun uwan ning panahona, possible atong mga electrical wiring dunay mga pinched wires, dunay mga paksi, ato gyud na icheck. Kung mahimo, ma rewire ta mas labing maayo kay kung ato gyud tan awon, ag number one cause sa sunog is electric, bantay ta sa atong de kuryenti nga appliances kung wala na gamita, ato gyud ning ibton,” Villanueva said.

