Mandaue CDRRMO conducts forced evacuation in Maguikay, Casuntingan

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) has conducted forced evacuation in barangays Maguikay and Casuntingan here on Friday, October 28, 2022 due to soil erosion.

CDRRMO head Buddy Alain Ybañez said that the forced evacuation was conducted to ensure the safety of residents living along the areas where the soil erosion was reported on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and considering the bad weather brought by tropical storm #Paeng.

Ybañez said he still cannot give an estimated number of families evacuated because the recording of evacuation sites were ongoing as of 1 p.m. on Friday, October 28.

CDRRMO personnel and Barangay Disaster teams are monitoring the different places in the city, especially high risk areas.

Some personnel and emergency equipment are also already deployed near the houses located along the rivers.

Aside from barangays Maguikay and Casuntingan, soil erosion was also reported in barangays Casili and Tingub but no houses were located near the areas.

Ybañez said that they are closely coordinating with other offices and agencies such as the City Social Welfare and Services, Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Fire and Protection, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, among others.

RED ALERT

The CDRRMO is now on red alert and that all emergency equipment and personnel are on standby.

Due to bad weather, classes remained suspended in all elementary, and secondary levels both public and private including college in Mandaue City.

/bmjo

