Andrin, Kenyan Chipsiror rule Metro’s 21K half marathon 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cherry Andrin and Kenyan Eric Chipsiror ruled the 21-kilometer half marathon of the Metro @40 Ruby Fun Run on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Ayala Center Cebu Terraces.

Andrin of Lapu-Lapu City breasted the finish line in one hour, eight minutes, and 45 seconds to top the female 21k category, while many-time long-distance run winner Chipsiror clocked in 56:57 to top the men’s side.

Former Milo Marathon champion Ruffa Sorongon came up short at second place behind Andrin in 01:12.30, while Kay Cundongon completed the top three in 01:17.31.

Florendo Lapiz trailed Chipsiror at second place with the time of 1:00.39, and Joseph Emia rounded off the top three in 01:05.43.

Meanwhile, Prince Joey Lee flexed his winning form in the 10k male division by finishing the race in 35:15 to emerge as champion, while John Mark Dizon finished second in 35:58, followed by Harold Kim Guiao at third in 38:09.

Art Joy Torregosa ruled the 10k distaff side in 43:02, while Lizane Abella placed second in 43:11, and Icy Baldos completed the top three in 49:36.

In the 5k race, elite triathlete Karen Andrea Manayon emerged as champion in the female category in 20:42, while Asia Paraase trailed her at second place in 20:43. Jeanly Mata placed third in 21:33.

In the 5k male, Kenyan Leonard Kimboie topped the race in 17:13, while Jessie Abelgos finished second in 17:29, and Ariel Saballa claimed the third spot in 18:01.

All the top three runners in each category went home with cash prizes in hand.

The Metro @40 Ruby Fun Run attracted more than a thousand runners to mark the 40th anniversary of the Metro Retail Store Group Inc.

It highlighted Metro’s transformation from a 1982 two-story department store to one of the country’s leading and premiere homegrown retailer.

Handling the technical side of the race was veteran race director Joel Baring of the Sports and Fitness Enthusiasts (SAFE).

