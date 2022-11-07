P2.1 million worth antique paintings, religious images stolen in Cavite by caretaker

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested a robbery suspect on Saturday, Nov. 5, after he allegedly carted away some P2.1 million worth of antique paintings and religious images from his employer’s houses and warehouse in Alfonso town in Cavite province, police reported Sunday, Nov. 6.

Cavite police reported that the owner, referred to in the report only as “Francis,” 63 and an antique collector, went to the Alfonso police at around 6:30 p.m. and filed a complaint against his house caretaker, Virgilio De Lima.

The complainant claimed that De Lima allegedly stole several pieces from his antique collection – paintings and ivory images of several religious figures – in his houses in Barangay (village) Esperanza Ilaya in Alfonso, Barangay Zambal in neighboring Tagaytay City, and warehouse in Barangay Luksuhin Ibaba, also in Alfonso on several occasions.

The report said the owner only discovered on Saturday that the pieces were missing.

The victim told the investigators that there were no signs of forced entry into his houses and warehouse. The report estimated the worth of stolen items at P2,150,000.

The Alfonso police immediately went to the house of the suspect in Barangay Zambal and arrested him a few hours later.

The police recovered two stolen paintings worth P300,000 at the suspect’s house.

The suspect was detained and is facing criminal charges.