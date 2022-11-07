Cesafi college basketball: Jaguars outlast Wildcats in thrilling game

CEBU CITY, Philippines — the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars survived a tooth and nail battle against the Cebu Institute of Technology (CIT-U) Wildcats, 73-72, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) college basketball tilt on Sunday evening, Nov. 6, 2022 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Both teams were tied in the team standings before their match with one win and four losses in hand.

However, the Jaguars prevailed and improved to a 2-4 (win-loss) record, while the Wildcats dropped to a 1-5 (win-loss) card.

Klein Gordillo was unstoppable from beyond the arc after leading the Jaguars with 15 points from a perfect 5/5 three-point field goals in the highly-physical game against the Wildcats.

Big man Elmer Echavez chipped in 14 points, Carl Cabulao added 13, Jose Zaldy Dizon with 11, and Justine Langres with 10 points.

CIT-U’s Monvour Proel stepped up for his team by dropping 16 markers, while Allen Rey Gler had 9 points.

The Wildcats were trailing throughout the game with the Jaguars ahead, 62-57, entering the final period.

However, they came alive and uncorked a short 7-1 scoring blitz that put them ahead, 64-63, midway in the final period courtesy of Jim Taala, Gler and Jesse Aloro.

Not to be outfought, the Jaguars retaliated and regained the lead, 66-64, from Langres’ triple with 5:06 remaining.

Dizon and Cabulao then connived to quickly stretch their lead to six, 70-66, with 2:20 remaining from their back-to-back baskets.

Jaguars -Wildcats Cesafi endgame

With 1:31 remaining, Eds Daniel Vallena who was in foul trouble scored a timely triple from the left wing that put CIT-U behind one point, 69-70.

Coming from a timeout, Echavez quickly answered with a layup that put USJ-R ahead, 72-69, with a minute remaining.

Gler attempted a triple at the right corner but missed, forcing the Wildcats to commit a foul with 11 seconds remaining and send Cabulao to the charity stripe.

He then split his freethrows that gave the Jaguars a three-point cushion, 73-69.

With the Wildcats having the ball possession, Ivan Dave Ares nailed a three-point shot to cut the lead to one, 72-73, with two seconds left in the game.

The Wildcats could’ve forced the Jaguars to the free throw line by giving up fouls, but they failed to chase them on the court as time winded down.

The Jaguars eye win No. 3 on November 13, Sunday against University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters at 3:30 PM.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats will try to bounce back by taking on the unbeaten University of the Visayas Green Lancers on November 12 at 5:00 PM.

/dbs