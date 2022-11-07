Truck N’ Trail wallops Kuya Warwar by 64 points

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Defending champion Truck N’ Trail clinch its third straight victory with a bang, crushing Kuya Warwar, 141-77, in the Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Benedicto College Gymnasium.

The victory kept Truck N’ Trail’s record immaculate at 3-0 (win-loss) to grab the second spot in the Group B standings.

Team Kuya Warwar suffered its third defeat in four games.

Ajing Rosano led Truck N’ Trail with 21 points, while four of his teammates scored double-digits in their lopsided win.

Dansoy Labata, Jeslar Uriel Larumbe, and Prince Soquino each scored 18 points, while John Paolo Dalumpines added 11.

Kuya Warwar, which only fielded in five players, was led by Niño Rabaya, who had 22 points. Paulo Jersowa added 19 points in a losing effort.

In Group A, Brownian Records also scored a lopsided victory, defeating Boss Driving, 125-67, to grab its third win in five games.

Norbert Evangelista led Brownian with 23 points, while John Rey Gequilan had 16 and Ramon Singson added 15.

Lex Perez and Clarence Babatuan each scored 18 for the losing squad.

BBC also scored a huge win, crushing Human Incubator, 106-39, to grab its third win in five games in Group B.

Carlo Caesar Ortega and Tristan Cabrera scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, to lead BBC.

Victor Serencio had 19 points for Human Incubator, which remained winless in four games.

In other games last Sunday, Cooking Kalgas beat Net Reapers, 107-92; Coco + Maco defeated Spartans, 74-51; ARQ Builders routed A2E Cargo Logistics, 79-55; while Isorep won over JSJS Mountain Resort, 86-69.

