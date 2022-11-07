‘Oplan Huli Days’: 500 people nabbed, fined — MCPO

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- Almost 500 individuals were fined and arrested during the implementation of “Oplan Huli Days” by the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO).

Police Colonel Jeffrey Caballes, MCPO director in a press conference on Monday, Nov. 7, said that the one-week “Oplan Huli Days” that was conducted really helped in ensuring a peaceful celebration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day in the city.

The “Oplan Huli Days,” is an all-out operation against all kinds of criminalities including illegal drugs, illegal gambling, wanted persons, and loose firearms, among others. It was conducted from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2.

Caballes said that a total of 243 operations were conducted that resulted to the arrest of a few individuals.

A total of 61 illegal drug personalities, 40 personalities involved in illegal gambling, 19 wanted persons, 3 in loose firearms were arrested, while 331 were fined for violating the city ordinances.

The implementation of the security plan during the “kalag-kalag” celebration was also commended by acting City Mayor Glenn Bercede.

Caballes said that they would probably implement the same plan for the next “kalag-kalag” celebrations.

“Nakita nato ang kaepektibo sa atoang gipatuman nga measures pareha sa atoang coordination sa LGU, multipliers, ug uban pang ahensya sa gobyerno sama Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire and Protection, ug Department of Health,” said Caballes.

(I saw the effect of the measures that we implemented same as with our coordination of the LGUs, multipliers and other agencies of the government like the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire and Protection and the Department of Health.)

