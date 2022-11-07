Lapu-Lapu mayor warns city hall employees: You will be fired if found positive of using illegal drugs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan vows to fire or terminate any city hall employee found postive of using illegal drugs.

Chan reiterated this warning to city hall employees as the city government kicked off the celebration of “Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Week” on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

He said that the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) would continue to conduct random drug testing to achieve a drug-free workplace.

“Kung ikaw magpositibo sa drugas, empleyado ka sa city hall, udang ang imong panarbaho. Dili ta motugot nga dunay usa ka drug addict anhi sa atong buhatan,” the Lapu-Lapu City mayor added.

(If you are found to be positive of illegal drugs, (and) you are an employee of city hall, then stop working here. We will allow that there will one drug addict here in our workplace.)

Drug-free barangay in Lapu-Lapu

Chan, who gave a speech, during the start of the celebration of the “Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Week, said that his anti-illegal drugs campaign was among his highlighted mandate to the law enforcement agencies, especially the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Chan also took pride after one barangay in the city was declared a drug-free barangay, which is Barangay Caohagan.

Aside from this barangay, six other barangays were also declared as drug-cleared, namely: Tingo, Baring, Subabasbas, Tungasan, Caw-oy, and Sabang.

The mayor also said he hoped that more barangays would be declared as drug-cleared.

“Hopefully next year we can have more barangays to be declared as drug-free and drug-cleared barangays,” Chan said.

Chan also said that he hoped that more Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) would become highly functional.

Currently, only seven BADAC in Lapu-Lapu City were considered highly functional, while the rest were considered moderately functional.

RELATED STORIES

What is a ‘drug-free’ or ‘drug-cleared’ barangay?

Can a drug-cleared barangay status be reverted?

Drug-free workplace will soon be a requirement for businesses to renew their permits if …

PNP claims bloodless anti-drug operations in September

/dbs