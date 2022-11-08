CPPO notes drop in crime incidents from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) has recorded a drop in crime incidents in the province in the period of October 31 to November 6, 2022.

CPPO records show 191 crime incidents in this period, which is lower compared to the 286 they recorded from October 24 to 30, 2022.

But CPPO director, Police Colonel Rommel Ochave, said that they anticipate traffic-related incidents during this coming Holiday season as they expect more people out for the holiday rush.



With this, Ochave said that they already coordinated with the Highway Patrol Group (HPG-7) and the local government units to intensify the implementation of traffic rules.

They also coordinated with the Land Transportation Office in the region (LTO-7) for the conduct of training of traffic rules for police personnel and also with the traffic enforcers in educating the public of the existing traffic rules.

Accomplishments

Meanwhile, CPPO reported that it was able to seize 2.1 kilos of suspected shabu worth P14.3 million on the said period.

Of the 27 anti-illegal drug operations, 34 drug personalities were arrested. On the arrest of Wanted Person, they arrested 42 individuals, 10 were Most Wanted Persons, and 32 other wanted persons.

For illegal gambling, 60 persons were arrested from the 20 illegal gambling operations. For loose firearms, 5 were arrested with a total of 13 confiscated firearms.

Ochave said that these successful operations have greatly contributed in the decrease of crime incidents within the mentioned period.

