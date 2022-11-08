Jackie Lou Blanco wows with toned physique in her 50s

CEBU, Philippines — Veteran actress Jackie Lou Blanco is one hot momma in her 50s!

On Instagram, Jackie Lou wowed followers as she showed off her toned physique in a two-piece swimsuit on the beach.

“Mag pose ala ” Baywatch” daw.

1st photo: Kaya pa.

2nd: In action naman!

3rd: Di ko na kaya, tawang tawa na ako,” she wrote.

In the comment section, followers and fellow celebrities could not help but gush over her photos.

Some of her followers expressed their admiration for her saying she is a ‘fitspiration’ for them.

Actress Maricel Laxa asked,” how to be you po Ate?”

Jackie Lou answered that she just tried to be consistent as possible.

The actress has been sharing home workouts on her social media account.

In 2018, she shared her fitness journey as she flaunted her bikini body.

