‘Get up and stay active!’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Staying active and being active are the best things we can do for ourselves especially in this fast-paced world.

To choose to live an active lifestyle is not an easy thing to do, but it sure is worth it in the long run.

Why?

Read on.

Helps with your mental health — if you focus on being better for yourself, you think for yourself and do things that would make yourself feel, be and look better. It can boost your confidence and keeps your health in check.

— if you focus on being better for yourself, you think for yourself and do things that would make yourself feel, be and look better. It can boost your confidence and keeps your health in check. Helps you manage your weight — some people may take their weight for granted, but that shouldn’t be the case. Weight loss or weight gain are good things, but maintaining a healthy weight is the most important thing there is. Do activities that make your body work and at the same time make you enjoy all the good food there is to offer. Keeping the right balance is the key.

— some people may take their weight for granted, but that shouldn’t be the case. Weight loss or weight gain are good things, but maintaining a healthy weight is the most important thing there is. Do activities that make your body work and at the same time make you enjoy all the good food there is to offer. Keeping the right balance is the key. Reduces stress — if you sit with what stresses you out, it won’t help you solve anything. Snap out of it, move. and release what’s stressing you out by doing activities that would help you somehow think straight and then solve whatever that’s bother you.

— if you sit with what stresses you out, it won’t help you solve anything. Snap out of it, move. and release what’s stressing you out by doing activities that would help you somehow think straight and then solve whatever that’s bother you. Helps you meet new people — this is just an extra bonus in that active lifestyle you have. Meeting other people can somehow boost your social skills and allow you to know a different side of yourself.

— this is just an extra bonus in that active lifestyle you have. Meeting other people can somehow boost your social skills and allow you to know a different side of yourself. Inspire others— cliché as it may seem, but if you keep your active lifestyle in check, others may even start their active lifestyle journey because seeing you move and improve over time ignited their want to be active and happier too.

Whatever you are doing in life right now, take time to do something for yourself!

Get up and get moving! Staying active and living an active lifestyle is the key in our world today.

/dbs