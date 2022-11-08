CIDG-7 nabs 4 Most Wanted Persons for sexual assault

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) nabbed four Most Wanted Persons for sexual assault.

These individuals were arrested during operations conducted from October 31 to November 6, 2022, said Police Colonel Peter Tagtag Jr., regional chief of CIDG-7.

According to Tagtag, the victims were minors and relatives of these accused. CDN Digital is withholding the names of the accused to protect the victims.

These four accused were Number 3 (no bail) and 7 Most Wanted Persons (P200,000 bail) in Cebu province, Number 2 Most Wanted Person (P180,000 bail) in Dumaguete City and Number 7 (P180,000 bail) in Bacong town in Negros Oriental.

As generally assessed, Tagtag said that they noticed that there is an increase in sexual assault cases in the region based on their regional data. What is more alarming is that the suspects are usually relatives of the victims and that victims are mostly minors.



“Yun yung nakikita natin na alarming kasi connected yung suspects at ang victim na parang may trust and confidence kasi…mostly mga minors [victims],” Tagtag said.

Tagtag said CIDG-7 continues to conduct operations for the protection of women and children.

