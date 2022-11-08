Cordova awards first round winners of Christmas Lights and Facade Decoration contest

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Cordova has awarded the barangays and schools that won in the first round of judging for the Christmas Lights and Facade Decoration contest on Monday, November 7, 2022.

The contest has two categories: the inter-barangay category and the inter-school category.

Of the 14 schools that participated in the contest, Day-as Elementary School bagged the first prize and took home P15,000.

The school was decorated with snowmen made from recycled materials, Christmas trees, and lights, while a Belen was put up at the center of the school building’s facade.

The Cordova Central School also bagged the 2nd prize of P10,000 and P5,000 for the Cordova Catholic Cooperative School as the 3rd prize winner.

For the inter-barangay category, Barangay Buagsong emerged as the best of the 12 barangays that participated in the competition. It also pocketed P15,000.

The Barangay’s gym and barangay hall were decorated with so many Christmas lights, with a big star decoration at its center. Small Christmas trees and a Belen can also be seen inside the gym.

Other winners of the competition were Barangay Ibabao for the second prize and Barangay Bangbang for the third prize, worth P10,000 and P5,000, respectively.

Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan, during the awarding, also encouraged the public to visit the different entries of each barangays and school.

“Bisitaha ninyo ang atoang mga barangay halls, ang atoang mga eskwelahan. Mga maestra, bisitaha sad ang dili ninyo eskwelahan, tan-awa ang mga lain-lain nga mga eskwelahan aron inyong makita ang kabag-ohan sa pagsugat nato sa pasko,” Suan said.

Suan also urged Corodovanhons to start decorating their houses so that those who will visit the town can already feel the spirit of Christmas.

The second round of judging was scheduled on November 28-29 and December 19-20, wherein the grand winners will receive P50,000 for the first prize, P30,000 for the second prize, P20,000 for the third prize, P15,000 for the 4th prize, P10,000 for the 5th prize.

The 2022 Christmas Lights and Facade Decoration Contest has a theme “Ang Kahayag ug Kasadya sa Pasko Maglamdag sa Paglambo sa Cordova ug sa Pag-asenso sa Cordovanhons.” /rcg

ALSO READ:

‘Christmask’ decorations in Mandaue City Hall office gain attention