‘Christmask’ decorations in Mandaue City Hall office gain attention

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines—Filipinos love to decorate their homes and offices during Christmas season.

Glenn Mayol of the city accounting office of the Mandaue City Hall took decorating a step further.

This after Mayol decorated the office with dolls wearing Filipiniana dresses and masks.

Mayol came up with this idea due to the pandemic. He says the theme for these decorations is “Christmask.”

“Ang concept nako ani is tungod sa pandemic and niabot sad ang Pasko, so nakahuna-huna ko nga naay duha ka butang nga dili nato pwede isalikway both, Christ and the mask. Ituloy gyud ang Pasko bisan unsa’ng panghitabo,” said Mayol.

Mayol sewed the gowns worn by his collection of dolls using “ukay-ukay” or second-hand clothing and used excess fabrics for the masks.

He said he buys materials first then decides on what design or costumes to create.

Mayol said he finds time to sew dresses for his dolls because he feels relaxed and happy every time he finishes dressing up a doll.

Right now, Mayol has 51 dolls.

Mayol learned to sew from his mother, who also creates or sews things for decorations.

Mayol says a decoration need not be expensive. What’s important is that the maker has the passion, desire, and creativity to make decorations.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Giant Christmas tree, decorations in Mandaue 70% done – exec

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy