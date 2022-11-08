Mayor Chan wants ‘maximum penalty’ against vandals

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has recommended to the city council to impose stiff penalty against vandals who will be caught damaging government property.

Chan made such a statement after he observed that a wall that was vandalized near the skywalk going to city hall.

The mayor said that the mural that was vandalized was newly painted by members of the Mactan Artist Guild (MAG).

Chan said that MAG is helping the city with its beautification project by doing mural walls.

The art can also be an attraction for tourists who would visit the city.

“Apan sakit ang akong dughan nga nagtan-aw inig padung nako dinhi sa city hall, naa diha sa may skywalk, gibandalan na sad. I already endorsed to the city council to have this vadalism penalty, the maximum,” Chan said.

(It was so painful to see on my way to the city hall that the wall near the skywalk was vandalized again.)

Chan also asked for the assistance of the Philippine National Police, Barangay Officials, and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) to help in monitoring and apprehending those who would engage in vandalism.

/bmjo

