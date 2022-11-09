5-vehicle smashup in Mandaue injures 2 including 18-year-old female
MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Two individuals were injured in a five-vehicle smashup along M.L Quezon St. in Barangay Casuntingan here on Tuesday afternoon, November 8.
Police Corporal Arvel Velez, one of the field investigators of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office (TEU-MCPO), said that the drivers were brought to different hospitals for treatment.
The traffic accident that happened at around 5 p.m on Tuesday involved two SUVs, a pick-up truck, a passenger vehicle, and a motorcycle.
The injured individuals were the drivers of one of the SUVs and the motorcycle.
Akisha Kate Ong, 18 years old, from Barangay Casuntingan was the driver of one of the SUVs (SUV A) who bumped into the other vehicles.
Meanwhile, the motorcycle driver was identified as Junray Caray Tigue, 31 years old, from Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.
Based on the initial investigation, the passenger vehicle, SUV B, and the pick-up were in a stationary position, while the motorcycle was passing in between SUV B and the pick-up when suddenly SUV A rammed into the rear portion of the passenger vehicle causing a domino effect.
Velez said they are still investigating why SUV A rammed the passenger vehicle.
All the vehicles involved in the accident were heading to Barangay Cabancalan. /rcg
