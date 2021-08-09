Mandaue road accident: Five people hurt in 3-vehicle collision

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Five individuals were injured after they figured in a 3-car accident along A. Soriano Avenue in Mandaue City just in front of the Mandaue City Hospital at around 8 p.m on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Two Toyota Vans and a Suzuki SUV were involved in the traffic accident.

Felix Suico Jr., operations head of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MCDRRMO) said their initial investigation the two Toyota Vans were heading to Lapu-Lapu City while the Suzuki SUV was going to Cebu City when the driver of Suzuki SUV, who was allegedly drunk overlapped the lane of the two Toyota Van.

However, Suico said that they had yet to verify this report about one of the drivers being allegedly drunk when the accident happened.

Suico said five individuals were injured including a kid but only two were brought to the city hospital as the three others refused to be admitted.

As of the moment investigation is ongoing on who was at fault in the accident.

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy