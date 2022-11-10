‘Cebu City Registry of Barangay Inhabitants and Migrants Ordinance’ pushed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon has proposed an ordinance establishing the registry of barangay inhabitants and migrants of Cebu City.

Gealon filed the draft of his “Cebu City Registry of Barangay Inhabitants and Migrants Ordinance” during the regular session of the Cebu City Council on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

The council then referred the proposed ordinance to the Committee on Laws, Ordinances, and Styling and the Committee on Barangay Affairs.

Gealon said the main objective of this ordinance would be to ensure that barangays keep and regularly update records of their inhabitants that will not only aid in the easy identification of barangay residents but will also serve as a tool for development planning.

He said these records will also serve as a reference in extending benefits and/or assistance and will serve as an updated reference in the number of inhabitants in each barangay.

Cebu City currently has 80 barangays.

Under the proposed ordinance, each barangays will have to create a Registry of Barangay Inhabitants and Migrants that will maintain, keep, and regularly update records of their respective inhabitants and migrants, which will include the following information: full name, complete address, date of birth, place of birth, sex, civil status, citizenship, occupation, and complete address of employer (if employed).

The barangay secretary of each barangay will be responsible for maintaining, keeping, securing, and updating the Registry of Barangay Inhabitants and Migrants and will act as the official custodian of such records.

Right to Privacy

Gealon said to ensure that right to privacy would be respected according to Republic Act No. 10173 or the Data Privacy Act, the data to be recorded and stored would be used only for the purposes mentioned in the ordinance.

“In no case, shall the collection or compilation of data violate a person’s right to privacy is allowed,” read a portion of the proposed ordinance.

Moreover, a stringent system of access and control to data collected will be instituted and any correction, revision, or updating in the data and/or record will be done after a written request from the inhabitant or migrant is obtained.

The proposed ordinance also contained that the City shall appropriate an initial budget of P1 million to be taken from the Liga ng mga Barangay fund to defray all the expenses it may incur to implement this ordinance.

