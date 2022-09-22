Abellana Police Station commended for being ‘best police station’ in the region

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon passed a resolution commending the Cebu City Police Station 2 or Abellana Police Station after it was being recently proclaimed as the “Best City Police Station” in Central Visayas.

Gealon, in a resolution adopted by the council last Sept. 21, 2022, said that the achievement of the Abellana Police Station would send a “strong signal” to everyone that Cebu City was generally a safe and orderly place to live in at all times.

The station received the distinction during the celebration of the 121st Police Service Anniversary of the Philippine National Police.

The Abellana Police Station bested other police stations in the region during the awarding ceremony held last Aug. 30, 2022 at the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas headquarters in Cebu City.

The Abellana Police Station is currently under the leadership of Police Major Nolan Tagsip.

Cebu City, currently, has 11 numbered police stations.

Meanwhile, the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has also been informed that they were qualified to become a Class B police office, which will mean that they can add two more police stations in the city.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for operations and spokesperson, said in an earlier CDN Digital report that this would mean more policemen, logistics and funds by the Philippine National Police for the MCPO.

Oriol said that they were informed last week about their being qualified for the next Class for the MCPO, which was currently a Class C police office.

He, however, said that they had already coordinated with the Mandaue City Council, which was part of the process to achieve Class B status.

He said that they would need a resolution from the City Council requesting to elevate the status of the police office to Class B.

This resolution will be submitted to the PNP national headquarters and the National Police Commission for their approval.

City Councilor Oscar Del Castillo, chairman of the committee on Police, Fire, and Penology, said they were already working on the resolution for this.

Oriol said that they planned to set up the two new police stations in Barangay Subangdaku and Barangay Centro which were two of the biggest barangays in Mandaue City.

He said that these barangays were where the schools and big establishments in the city were located.

At present, Mandaue City only has six police stations that are located in barangays Centro, Subangdaku, Basak, Casuntingan, Opao, and Canduman.| With CDN report

